Regina man charged after threatening senior with knife

A man was charged after threatening a senior citizen with a knife on Sunday afternoon.

Regina police responded to a report involving a knife in the area of the 1300 block of Rae St. around 4 p.m.

The suspect was inside a residence and threatened a senior citizen with a knife before exiting.

Police arrived and canvassed the area before finding and arresting the suspect in the 1100 block of Retallack St.

A search by police of the suspect revealed a knife.

The 19-year-old Regina man was charged with assault and possession of a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He appeared in Provincial Court on Monday morning.