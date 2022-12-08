Regina man charged following alleged vehicle theft
A Regina man is facing charges following an alleged vehicle theft.
On Thursday, shortly after midnight, police saw a vehicle which was reported stolen days earlier in the area of 4th Avenue and Lewvan Drive, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle evaded police and was hit by a vehicle heading westbound.
The driver, a 20-year-old from Regina, was arrested without incident.
Police said he had a suspended driver’s licence and several traffic-related warrants.
The accused is charged with failure to comply with a release order, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, operating conveyance dangerous to the public and flight from a peace officer.
He is scheduled to make his appearance in Provincial Court on Jan. 6, 2023.
