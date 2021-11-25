Regina man charged following death of driver 3 months after crash

A Regina man is facing charges after a vehicle collision resulted in a death.

A 27-year-old man was charged with several offences including dangerous driving causing bodily harm, following a collision in August at the intersection of Dewdney and Elphinstone. The man was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

An occupant of the victim’s vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Nov. 21, police were informed the 48-year-old victim, who was driving the vehicle that was hit, died of his injuries. The charges of the accused have been upgraded to failure to stop after an accident that resulted in death and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

He will appear in court on Friday.