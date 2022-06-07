Regina man charged for possessing 'potential explosive device'
A 30-year-old man from Regina is facing weapons charges, including explosives possession, in connection with an alleged assault of a woman.
According to Regina police, the night of June 5 police were called to the 1000 block of Angus St. where a man was reported to be threatening harm to a woman with a knife. Police arrived and found a man matching the description, who was taken into custody without incident.
Police seized a knife and what initially appeared to be an improvised firearm, but further investigation and consultation with a member of the Explosives Disposal Unit found the object was a "potential explosive device."
The man is charged with unlawful possession of explosives, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a weapon. He made his first court appearance Monday.
