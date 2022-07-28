Regina man charged in alleged sexual assault of a minor

A Regina man is facing charges following investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Officers were called to investigate a report of a sexual assault of a youth on June 18, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS said the man held a position of trust with the victim’s family and allegedly sexually assaulted the young person.

Edwin Dwight Woolhether, 64, was arrested by police following investigation and was charged with sexual assault of a minor, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

These allegations have not been proven in court. He made his first appearance in Provincial Court in Regina on Thursday morning.

Police said it is possible other victims could exist unreported. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).