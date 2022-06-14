Regina man charged in connection to robbery incident: Regina police

Regina police were called to the 1800 block of Osler Street Monday after receiving information that a robbery was taking place.

Officers arrived on the scene at around 2:40 p.m. according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS),

The officers learned through their investigation that a man was assaulted while sitting on a step. The assaulter stole some of the victim’s belongings before fleeing the area.

RPS gained a description of the suspect and received a video that showed the suspect.

The description was shared to other officers in the area, according to the release, and shortly after the fact, patrol officers took a man matching the suspect’s description into custody in Victoria Park.

The 18-year-old Regina man was taken into custody without incident and he was later charged with one count of robbery.

The accused made their first appearance in Provincial Court on June 14.