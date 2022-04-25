Regina man charged in dual robberies

A 56-year-old Regina man is being charged for allegedly committing two robberies in less than an hour last weekend according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

A restaurant on the 800 block of Albert Street was robbed at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When RPS responded, they found through their investigation that a man entered the establishment and made gestures that suggested he had a weapon.

The man was able to flee with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was reported to have been hurt in the robbery.

Less than half an hour later, Regina police were called to a business on the 1100 block of Angus Street in response to another robbery.

This time the suspect was found at the scene. Police were able to match his description to the previous robbery on Albert Street.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident; he now faces two counts of Robbery as well as two counts of Breach of Undertaking.

The accused made his first court appearance on April 25.