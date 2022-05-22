Regina man charged in late-night robbery

Officers of the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a report of a robbery just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, according to a news release.

The alleged robbery took place on the 1600 block of 11th Avenue.

Police say the suspect, an adult man, approached the victim, assaulted him and then stole “personal property” before fleeing.

When RPS responded, officers found a man in the surrounding area that matched the suspect’s description.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The 28-year-old Regina man faces robbery and breach of probation charges.

The accused is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.