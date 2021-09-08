Regina man charged in stolen firearm, hunting gear investigation
The Regina Police Service has charged a man with several theft and firearm-related charges, in relation to stolen hunting gear over the weekend.
At 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, police were called to a business in the parking lot in the 4900 block of Gordon Rd., for a report of a stolen firearm, ammunition, three compound hunting bows, hunting equipment and clothing from a truck.
Officers arrested a suspect in the 1800 block of Alexandra St. later that evening. The suspect was bitten by a police dog in the arrest and was taken to hospital by EMS for treatment, before being taken to the RPS detention area.
Police located the suspect’s vehicle in the 1900 block of Connaught St. and recovered a significant quantity of the stolen property.
The suspect is charged with three counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition. He made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Tuesday. Police continue to investigate this matter.
