Regina man charged with 2 counts of child pornography to be released on conditions

A Regina man has been charged with two offeces related to child pornography, and will be released on several conditions while he waits for his next court appearance.

William Pengelly, 39, of Regina was arrested on Wednesday, after an investigation into the accessing of child pornography on a popular social media app, by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

On March 9, police searched a home in Regina, believed to be the location where these offences were occurring. Electronic devices were seized and the content was located on the devices.

Pengelly is charged with possessing and making available child pornography. He will be released from custody on several conditions and will appear in court on Sept. 7.