Regina man charged with assault after alleged altercation with 'freedom rally' protestors

A 33-year-old Regina man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two protesters on April 24.

According to police, the man was driving east bound on Victoria Avenue, across from Victoria Park, just after 5:30 p.m. when he stopped his vehicle. One of the passengers allegedly got out of the vehicle and tried to remove signs protestors had put on the median.

The Regina Police Service said two protesters – a 62 and 26-year-old – tried to protect the signs. Police say the driver then got out of the car and physically struck the two protestors, who sustained minor injuries.

The 33-year-old driver of the car was charged with two counts of common assault. His first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21.