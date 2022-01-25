Regina man charged with assault after allegedly spitting in police officer's face
A 41-year-old Regina man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer after allegedly spitting in a police officer’s face during an altercation at a business on Sunday afternoon.
Regina police were called to the 1700 block of Dewdney Avenue East for the report of a man who was described as an “unwanted guest.”
When police told the man to leave the business, he refused and an altercation ensued.
One officer grappled with the man. After a struggle it’s alleged the man spit into the face of the second officer.
As a result, the suspect was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, along with mischief under $5,000 and possession of a scheduled substance (methamphetamine).
The accused made his first court appearance on Monday.
Regina police said the first officer did not sustain serious injuries. The second officer was placed under a medical protocol that is carried out when an officer comes into contact with bodily fluids.
