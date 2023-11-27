Regina man charged with attempted murder after 'serious assault' in Grenfell, Sask.: RCMP

RCMP say two people have been charged following a “serious assault” in Grenfell, Sask. that left a man with serious injuries.

According to an RCMP news release, a 30-year-old man from Regina has been charged with attempted murder and a 25-year-old woman, also from Regina, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault and uttering threats.

Both of the accused were arrested at a residence on Cowessess First Nation on Nov. 23, RCMP said.

According to police, the assault took place around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 22.

RCMP said the incident remains under investigation.

Both suspects made their first court appearances on Nov. 24.

Grenfell is located approximately 126 kilometers east of Regina.