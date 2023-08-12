Regina man charged with breaking and entering, stealing construction items

A Regina man is charged with breaking and entering after allegedly stealing construction items in the early hours of Friday morning.

Officers were called to Quincy Drive shortly after 4 a.m. for a report that a suspicious man was loading what appeared to be construction items into a taxi, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police learned the suspect had fled on foot after a resident in the area came outside to tell the taxi driver the items were likely stolen from a construction site next door.

Officers searched the area and found tools and other items stuffed into pillowcases, which were discarded on the sidewalk.

The suspect was located by a police dog and taken into custody. The man was in possession of tools, a bike, a backpack filled with items, keys, and ID belonging to someone else.

A 23-year-old man was charged with two counts of break and enter, theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with condition of an undertaking.

He will make his first court appearance on Monday morning.