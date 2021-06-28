Regina man charged with child porn possession: police

Regina police have charged a 28-year old man with accessing and possessing child pornography after a weekend investigation.

According to a police press release, patrol members were dispatched around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday for a report of images found on a phone that appeared to contain child pornography. Police found the complainant and began their investigation, which led them to a home on Gore Place in the northwest region of Regina.

Police found the alleged owner of the phone at the home. Officers gathered more information and potential evidence. The Internet Child Exploitation Unit was called in to help.

As a result of the investigation, a 28-year old Regina man was taken into custody and charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He will make his first court appearance on Aug. 17.