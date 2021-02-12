A 22-year-old Regina man has been charged with possession of child pornography and luring a child, after an Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) investigation.

Dakota Suwala was arrested in Regina on Feb. 9, after ICE members executed a search warrant and seized several electronic devices.

The ICE Unit’s investigation started after it received a complaint from American authorities about a 13-year-old Georgia girl being lured through several online chat platforms.

Suwala was released from custody on numerous conditions. He will appear in Regina Provincial Court on June 28.