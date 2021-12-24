Regina man charged with first-degree murder
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A 37-year-old Regina man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a house fire earlier this month.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) and Regina Fire were called to a home on the 1400 block of Cameron Street for a report of a house fire.
In a release, RPS said firefighters discovered a body in the home after extinguishing the fire.
The investigation was transferred to RPS and later deemed a homicide.
The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Morgan Blind of Regina.
37-year-old Percy Pascal has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.
Pascal made his first court appearance Thursday.
