Regina man charged with first-degree murder

A 37-year-old Regina man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a house fire earlier this month.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) and Regina Fire were called to a home on the 1400 block of Cameron Street for a report of a house fire.

In a release, RPS said firefighters discovered a body in the home after extinguishing the fire.

The investigation was transferred to RPS and later deemed a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Morgan Blind of Regina.

37-year-old Percy Pascal has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

Pascal made his first court appearance Thursday.