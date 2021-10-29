Regina man charged with forcible confinement in home invasion
A 25-year-old Regina man is facing robbery and forcible confinement charges after a home invasion.
At about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Regina police were called to the 700 block of King St. for a report that three women had been tied up, held at gun point and robbed.
Police learned that about an hour earlier, a suspect entered the apartment, tied up the victims and pointed what appeared to be a long-barrel rifle at them.
The victims were not physically hurt, but the suspect did take the womens’ purses and phones before fleeing.
The investigation led to a high-risk vehicle stop around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, in the area of Park St. and 12th Avenue East.
Police said initially three men were taken into custody. Two were interviewed and released without charge while the third man, 25, was charged with three counts of forcible confinement, robbery, disguise with intent and five other charges.
He made his first court appearance on Friday.
-
Sexual assault survivors in Cape Breton show support for Kyle BeachTwo victims of a high-profile sex offender in Nova Scotia say Kyle Beach's message shines new light on subject so many still don't understand.
-
Inglewood businesses suffer through multiple protests outside Without Papers PizzaArea business owners say ongoing protests outside Without Papers Pizza in Inglewood are hurting their bottom line at a time they can least afford it.
-
N.S. aims to recruit medical students, but takes different approach than with nursesA day after Nova Scotia announced every nursing student who graduated in the next five years would be guaranteed a job, Premier Tim Houston didn't make the same promise to medical students -- but he did recommit to retaining and recruiting more doctors.
-
REAL expanding proof of vaccination to entire campus, other organizations implementing policiesThe Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for anyone heading onto its campus.
-
Treaty 8 rejects provincial police service contemplated by AlbertaTreaty 8 is not in favour of a provincial police force in Alberta, a sentiment Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam says was shared with Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu in July.
-
TTC investigating ransomware attack that knocked down some of its communications systemThe Toronto Transit Commission says it is investigating a ransomware attack that hit its network Friday.
-
6 injured, 2 in critical condition after fiery crash on snowy Coquihalla HighwayA serious crash closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions for several hours Friday, sending six people to hospital, two of them in critical condition.
-
Federal vaccine passport for travel now available for B.C. residentsBritish Columbians now have access to the federal COVID-19 vaccine passport that will soon be required for travelling by air, rail or cruise ship, the government announced Friday.
-
N.S. says it will pay for Lyme disease assessments at pharmaciesNova Scotians who suffer a tick bite can now go to a pharmacy for a Lyme disease assessment.