Regina man charged with impaired driving after child seriously injured in collision
A Regina man was charged with impaired driving after a seven-year-old boy was injured as a result of a series of collisions in northwest Regina on Tuesday.
Police investigation revealed the driver in a black Dodge truck crashed into several parked vehicles, hit the seven-year-old boy, crashed into two fences and hit a house on Dunsmore Drive, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Several police units responded to the 200 block of Dalgliesh Drive around 8:30 a.m., due to the incident.
Police said the child is still in hospital with serious injuries.
As a result of the investigation, a 47-year-old Regina man was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and impaired operation of a vehicle by alcohol or drugs, causing bodily harm.
The accused was remanded until he makes his first Provincial Court appearance.
