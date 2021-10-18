Regina man charged with impaired driving after multi-vehicle crash in Harbour Landing

A Regina man is facing multiple charges after a four-vehicle crash in Harbour Landing on Sunday evening.

According to a release from the Regina Police Service, the 21-year-old man was allegedly driving north on James Hill Road at a high speed just after 7 p.m. – with a person holding onto the hood of his vehicle – when his vehicle became stuck between a north-bound and south-bound vehicle, then hit a parked vehicle.

Police say the person holding onto the hood of the suspect’s vehicle was thrown from the vehicle and ended up with minor injuries and another driver involved also reported minor injuries.

The suspect was arrested and is facing two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm, having a blood alcohol level in excess of 80 milligrams and operating a vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 3.