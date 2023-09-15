iHeartRadio

Regina man charged with possessing child pornography


A 33-year-old Regina man has been charged with possessing child pornography, a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said.

Police said Kirk Custer was released on numerous conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.

On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit searched a home in Regina where electronic devices were seized, according to SPS.

Police said the investigation has been ongoing since April.

