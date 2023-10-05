Regina man charged with possession of child pornography allegedly used Snapchat to contact child

A 29-year-old Regina man is facing multiple charges after RCMP say he used Snapchat to contact a minor.

The accused, who police did not name, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and possession of child pornography.

RCMP said they will not be identifying the accused to protect the identity of the youth victim and to abide by a requested publication ban.

A search warrant was conducted on a home in West Kelowna, B.C. on Sept. 30 where the suspect was arrested and several electronic devices were seized, RCMP said in a news release.

Police said the accused used the following names on Snapchat, Maximum_max11, MaxxyMaxlove and Stretch_Enjoyer.

RCMP said they believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone who has had contact with the listed names on Snapchat to contact their local police service.

“Police are cautioning youth to be vigilant when speaking with strangers online. Parents are asked to discuss safety precautions with their children,” RCMP said in the release.

The suspect was transported back to Saskatchewan on Oct. 2 and held in custody for his first court appearance in Saskatoon that was held on Tuesday.