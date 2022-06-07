Regina man charged with robbery and assault following investigation

A Regina man is facing multiple charges following an investigation into an incident in May.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Ottawa Street for a report of an injured person around 8:45 a.m. on May 26, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release.

Police found a 35-year-old man in the backyard of the property with serious injuries. He was later taken to hospital by EMS.

Through investigation by the Major Crimes Unit, a 20-year-old man was identified and arrested on Sunday.

He is currently facing one charge of Aggravated Assault as well as Robbery.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Monday.