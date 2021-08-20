Regina man charged with sexual assault after several incidents involving children: RPS

A Regina man is facing several charges, including three counts of sexual assault, after multiple incidents involving children in city parks and an alleged sexual assault while in police detention.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), 28-year-old Nhigel Felipe Ceredon was arrested on Aug. 7.

In a press release, RPS said it received a report of a suspicious man at Westhill Park on May 30. The man allegedly approached two children and tried to lead a five-year-old boy away by grabbing his shirt. Police said the man left after another child intervened.

Police said a second incident happened on July 10. Officers were sent to a park at 16 Transcona Place after a complaint of a man allegedly making sexually suggestive comments to children in the park.

RPS said officers found a man who matched the description, confirmed his identity and continued investigating.

A third incident happened on Aug. 7, according to Regina police. RPS said it got a report from a woman who said a man on a bike came up to her two children and allegedly touched one in a sexual manner and then tried to touch the other child.

Police said the man allegedly took off his belt and tried to use it as a weapon when he was confronted by the parents. Officers located and arrested a man matching the description later that day in Transcona Park, after someone reported a man was trying to get children to sit beside him on a park bench.

On Aug. 8, the male suspect was being transported in the RPS detention area when police said he rubbed up against a special constable in a sexual manner before he was pulled away.

Ceredon is charged with assault with a weapon, inviting sexual touching, three counts of sexual assault and one count of assault.

Police said he made his first court appearance on all charges except assault on Aug. 9. He is scheduled to make a video appearance in provincial court on the assault charge Friday.