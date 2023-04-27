Regina man charged with sexual assault of a minor, following investigation

A Regina man is facing charges following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault of a young person.

Edwin Dwight Woolhether, 65, was named in a news release in July 2022. Following the release, investigators received information regarding the sexual assault of a child in 2007, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The new information led to his arrest on Wednesday, the release said.

Woolhether is charged with sexual assault of a minor and sexual interference. He will make his first appearance in provincial court on June 7, 2023.

RPS said there is potential that there are other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police of Crime Stoppers.