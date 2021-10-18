Regina man charged with threatening government, health officials
A Regina man is facing charges after allegedly threatening the lives of an elected official and an official with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health.
On Oct. 4 the Regina Police Service (RPS) was contacted about a threatening email received by several people with no clear connection to each other.
“The e-mail allegedly contained non-specific threats to the lives and safety of government officials and law enforcement, but also mentioned two Saskatchewan individuals by name,” RPS said in a news release.
The email came from a fake account, police say.
Police investigations lead to a search of a home in south Regina on Oct. 15 where a suspect was arrested.
The 38-year-old man is facing two charges of uttering threats and will appear in court on Dec. 1.
