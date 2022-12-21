Regina man convicted of sexually assaulting girl, 12, appealing ruling

A Regina man convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl is appealing his conviction and sentence.

Christopher Duke, 52, was sentenced to five years in prison for sexually assaulting the girl in Regina in July of 2019.

The victim cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

The notice of appeal was filed on Dec. 9, 2022. The notice cites seven grounds for appealing the conviction and one to appeal the sentence.

The appeal argues the verdict was “unreasonable and not supported by the evidence,” and that the sentence was “unfit given the circumstances of the offence and the offender.

Most of the appellant’s grounds for appeal are based around the evidence of the trial, including a blood sample taken from the defendant.

A judge found Duke guilty in July and handed down his five-year sentence on Nov. 21.