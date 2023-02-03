'Hopefully it makes them smile': Regina man creates snow sculpture in front yard

A Regina man has combined his love of fishing and his skill as a sculpture artist into one project.

Bron Nurkowski has been creating giant artwork from sand for many years. This is his third year creating a snow sculpture in his front yard.

He used the optical illusion of placing the fish far out in front of the human head, which makes the fish appear much larger than it actually is.

The fish is a walleye, and the human head is a likeness of Nurkowski himself.

Nurkowski hopes people will smile when they see it, and learn to enjoy winter.

“So this one was more of a bit of a shout out to my fishing buddies, and everybody that I spend time with, just brag about the big fish that we caught. Just another fish story. Hopefully it makes them smile,” he said.

This year, he is hoping to raise money for Big Brothers.

Nurkowski said many people have been stopping by to admire his artwork and pose for photos.

He said the sculpture will last as long as the weather cooperates.