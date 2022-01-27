Regina man creates two giant snow sculptures in his front yard
Two giant snow sculptures have taken over the front yard of a south Regina home.
Bron Nurkowski is used to building sculptures made of sand on tropical beaches in January, but travel restrictions have forced him to turn to snow for his creative projects.
Nurkowski is an architect by profession and loves to build things with his hands. He created two enormous heads on his front lawn in Lakeview.
He does it for fun and hopes the snow sculptures inspire and challenge others to have fun outdoors during the long cold winter.
Nurkowski has named the two heads after his sons, Ben and Josh. He said he is aware his art is temporary.
“I think last year’s lasted till the beginning of March, slowly started to deteriorate. So I’ll keep it going as long as I can, just make people smile as they walk by,” Nurkowski said.
It took Nurkowski about 12 hours to create the two heads. He’s already looking ahead, and thinking of ideas for next winter.
