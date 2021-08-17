Regina man dead after rollover near Kamsack: RCMP
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A Regina man is dead following a single vehicle rollover near Kamsack on Aug. 12.
RCMP said officers responded to a report of a rollover around 7 p.m. on Highway 8, about three kilometres south of Pelly.
A Regina man, who was the only occupant of the pickup truck, was declared dead at the scene.
RCMP said officers continue to investigate the cause.
-
Oxford OPP investigating sudden death of 29-year-old man in Tillsonburg, Ont.Oxford OPP are investigating the sudden death of a 29-year-old man on London Street in Tillsonburg, Ont. on Tuesday.
-
-
Langford seeks artists, vendors, food trucks for new community hubThe City of Langford is looking for artists, retailers and food trucks to help fill out its "Station Avenue revitalization project."
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after vehicle crashes into bus shelter in EtobicokeA pedestrian is fighting for his life after the driver of a vehicle crashed into a bus shelter and fled the scene, Toronto police say.
-
One case of COVID-19 in P.E.I.; Eight cases remainThere is one new case of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, a person in their 60s who recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.
-
'Upcoming Warriors' arrive in North BayA group of residential school survivors and their supporters, called the 'Upcoming Warriors,' are walking from Timmins to Ottawa.
-
Coquihalla Hwy. reopened but drivers told 'no stopping' due to wildfiresDays after a raging wildfire forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, the busy route has reopened – with some conditions.
-
Manitoba increasing juror pay and diversityThe Manitoba government has proclaimed legislation that will increase pay for jurors and allow more people to serve on a jury.
-
Spencerville Museum shows off community creativity during pandemic in new exhibitA new exhibit at the Spencerville Mill and Museum takes a look back over the course of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing items and pictures donated by the community.