Regina man dead after rollover near Kamsack: RCMP

A Regina man is dead following a single vehicle rollover near Kamsack on Aug. 12.

RCMP said officers responded to a report of a rollover around 7 p.m. on Highway 8, about three kilometres south of Pelly.

A Regina man, who was the only occupant of the pickup truck, was declared dead at the scene.

RCMP said officers continue to investigate the cause.

