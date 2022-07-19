Regina man dies in collision near Estevan

An 18-year-old Regina man has died following a collision near Estevan, Sask. according to RCMP.

Estevan RCMP received a report of a collision on Highway 18, just east of Bienfait, around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigation found that a car and a semi collided. The driver of the car, an 18-year-old-man from Regina, died at the scene according to RCMP. His family has been notified.

The driver of the semi had minor injuries due to the crash.

Highway 18 was previously closed during initial investigation but has now reopened.

Estevan RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate the incident.