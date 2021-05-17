Regina man faces 15 gun-related charges after police operation

A Regina man is facing several gun-related charges after an incident on Sunday evening.

Regina police said officers were responding to an unrelated call in the 1000 block of Garnet Street when they witnessed a man exiting a nearby home with a gun. Police followed the man into a yard, where a gunshot was heard and the suspect took off on foot.

Police set up a perimeter and after a short chase, the suspect was taken into custody. A man and a woman were arrested and later released from the home the suspect was initially seen exiting.

The 27-year-old suspect is charged with recklessly discharging a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, careless storage of a firearm and 12 counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

He appears in court on Monday.