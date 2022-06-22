Regina man faces charges after collision with cyclist: Regina police
A 25-year-old Regina man is facing multiple charges after colliding with a cyclist Tuesday evening.
Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to the 100 block of Rose Street at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a hit and run.
The caller described the incident occurring near the intersection of Broad Street and Fairview Road.
Further investigation revealed that a driver of a white pickup truck was traveling east on Fairview Road and stopped at the stop sign. He then proceeded to turn right onto Broad Street.
As the truck was turning, a 12-year-old boy attempted to cross Broad Street on his bicycle. The truck collided with the back tire of the boy’s bike and the driver continued on.
The caller who had reported the incident to RPS followed the truck to Rose Street where the driver pulled over.
The cyclist wasn’t injured in the collision.
The 25-year-old driver is facing two charges including failing to stop after a collision and driving while disqualified.
The accused is set to make his first appearance in Provincial Court on August 15, 2022.
