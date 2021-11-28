Regina man faces kidnapping, robbery charges

A 36-year-old Regina man has been charged following an investigation with Regina Police Service (RSP) SWAT members.

On Friday at about 8:40 p.m. RPS officers and SWAT team members were conducting an investigation on the 1000 block of McTavish Street.

SWAT members arrested the man and charged him with kidnapping, robbery, extortion, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

In addition to these charges, the 36-year-old had warrants out for his arrest for being unlawfully at large Canada-wide, discharge of a firearm in a reckless manner, and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

He will make his first court appearance on Monday morning.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police or crime stoppers.