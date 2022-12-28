Regina man faces over a dozen charges after drugs and gun found in stolen vehicle

A Regina man is facing more than a dozen charges after police found drugs and a gun in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday night.

Officers saw a suspicious vehicle driving in the area of 6th Avenue and Princess Street around 10:55 p.m., according to a news release from the Regina Police Service.

The police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver evaded the officers.

Soon after, officers found the vehicle unoccupied and running with the keys in the ignition in the 1500 block of McTavish Street.

Officers found a gun and ammunition inside the vehicle. A member of the canine unit found the suspect in a garage in the 1500 block of Montague Street.

A quantity of drugs and items associated with drug trafficking were found inside the vehicle, which police determined was stolen.

The 26-year-old was charged with 13 drug trafficking, stolen property, and firearm-related charges.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Wednesday.