Series of dangerous driving incidents leads to arrest of Regina man

A series of dangerous driving incidents on Sunday led to several charges for a Regina man.

Officers were called to Dixon Crescent around 3:25 p.m. for a report of a black truck speeding and crashing through a fence, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police did not find the truck or the driver but they did get a description of him.

Shortly after, a black Chevrolet 2500 almost hit an unmarked police vehicle in the 1200 block of Bond street but the vehicle sped away.

Several reports came in over the next few hours describing the same vehicle and dangerous driving, police said. The truck was seen driving over 100 km/hr and disobeying traffic signals.

The truck hit two parked vehicles on Langley street and the driver left the vehicle by foot. Police arrested the driver a short time after.

A 37-year-old Regina man is charged with two counts of failing to stop after an accident, operating conveyance in a manner dangerous to public, breach of probation, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and impaired operation of conveyance.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Monday.