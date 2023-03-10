Regina man faces several charges following high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

A Regina man is facing several charges following a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of Balzer Street for the report of mischief after learning that a man was attempting to light a fire, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police got to the area, they tried to talk to the man who got into a vehicle and sped away in a dangerous manner, police said.

The vehicle was identified as stolen from Balgonie with a stolen licence plate not corresponding to the vehicle, according to police.

After police deployed a tire deflation device, the man kept driving with flat tires in and outside Regina. The man abandoned the first stolen vehicle then stole another vehicle in Emerald Park, which was running with doors unlocked.

The suspect drove that vehicle back to Regina, where police deployed another tire deflation device, which caused damage to the tires. He drove south of Regina until coming to a top at a farmyard. Police arrested the man after performing a high-risk vehicle stop.

The man was found to be in violation of conditions of a release order and probation, and was also found to be the subject of warrants. A knife and ID not belonging to the man were found after police searched him.

Police also found the man to be involved in two other vehicle thefts earlier in the month.

The accused, a 31-year-old man from Regina, is facing several charges, including possession of property, dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, identity fraud, failure to comply with a probation order and release order.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday.