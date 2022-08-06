Regina man faces weapons charges after bear spray incident

A Regina man is facing weapons charges following an incident with bear spray early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Victoria Avenue after they received a report of a man who had been sprayed with bear spray, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police obtained a description of the suspect and were able to locate a man matching the description in an alley close to where the assault happened. Officers found a canister of bear spray and a BB gun.

The 44-year-old Regina man was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to an order.

The accused is set to make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Sept. 20.