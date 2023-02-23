Regina man facing 16 charges after robbing vehicle at gunpoint

A Regina man is facing 16 charges after he robbed someone of their vehicle at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Grey Street for a report of an armed robbery around 4:25 a.m., according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said that early information suggested a man was sitting inside his parked vehicle when two men got in and pointed a gun at him. One man drove off in the victim’s vehicle and the other drove off in the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers and members of the canine unit found the stolen vehicle abandoned on Grey Street with a loaded gun inside. Other officers attended to the victim, who was not physically injured in the incident.

Police found the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away.

Members of the canine team found the vehicle abandoned in an alley shortly after, and tracked the suspect down in a nearby yard, police said.

A service dog bit the suspect, who was taken into custody before being taken to hospital for his injuries.

Officers found a second gun, drugs, items associated with drug trafficking and body armour.

A 28-year-old man is facing 16 charges, including armed robbery, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and flight from a peace officer.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday.