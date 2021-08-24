Regina man facing 39 charges after a string of robberies: RPS
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A Regina man is facing is 39 charges in connection with several robberies and break-and-enters over the course of two weeks at the beginning of August.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) said it opened investigations into seven business robberies between Aug. 6 and Aug. 19. According to police, the robberies occurred on the following dates at various locations:
- Aug. 6 – business in the 2100 block of Pasqua Street
- Aug. 11 – same business in the 2100 block of Pasqua Street
- Aug. 15 – business in the 600 block Albert Street North
- Aug. 17 – business in the 1800 block Broad Street
- Aug. 17 – business in the 500 block Broad Street
- Aug. 18 – business in the 500 block of McIntyre Street
- Aug. 19 – business in the 2400 block of Dewdney Avenue
In a news release, police said a potential suspect was identified and a 23-year-old man was arrested on Aug. 20.
RPS said the suspect is also allegedly connected to three recent break-and-enters and a vehicle theft.
The suspect was charged with nine counts of robbery, assault with a weapon and a number of other related charges. He made his first court appearance Monday morning.
-
Ontario's top doctor willing to consider lifting capacity limits in venues with mandatory vaccination requirementsOntario’s top public health official says that he would support lifting capacity limits in some places with mandatory vaccination requirements, potentially paving the way for larger crowds at some of the city’s professional sporting venues this fall.
-
Police investigating vandalism at London, Ont. courthouseThe London Police Service is investigating vandalism that took place at the London courthouse on Dundas Street early Tuesday afternoon.
-
Two men charged for break-in at abandoned house: PoliceNova Scotia RCMP has charged two men after a break-in in Springhill, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia to tighten border to New Brunswick Wednesday morningAmid a surge of new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia is set to re-establish border measures Wednesday.
-
Pilot project transports nurses across region to administer vaccines in key areasThe Windsor Essex County Health Unit and Transit Windsor have teamed up for ‘Destination Vaccination’ to help get more vaccines in the arms of residents across the region.
-
What is the milk crate challenge? Experts warn of potentially dangerous internet trendSocial media users have been challenging each other to climb steps made of stacked milk crates, but safety experts, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, are advising against the newest internet trend.
-
Sask. Teachers’ Federation says back-to-school plans a 'recipe for disaster'“The high schools not requiring masks and not requiring vaccination — it's a recipe for disaster,” STF president Patrick Maze tells CTV News.
-
List of possible candidates to replace Manitoba's premier is thinningThe field of potential candidates to replace Brian Pallister is thinning.
-
Municipality of Lakeshore approves flood mitigation frameworkThe Municipality of Lakeshore has approved a “multi-pronged approach” to address flooding concerns and is looking to hear from residents impacted by the issue.