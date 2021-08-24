Regina man facing 39 charges after a string of robberies: RPS

A Regina man is facing is 39 charges in connection with several robberies and break-and-enters over the course of two weeks at the beginning of August.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said it opened investigations into seven business robberies between Aug. 6 and Aug. 19. According to police, the robberies occurred on the following dates at various locations:

Aug. 6 – business in the 2100 block of Pasqua Street

Aug. 11 – same business in the 2100 block of Pasqua Street

Aug. 15 – business in the 600 block Albert Street North

Aug. 17 – business in the 1800 block Broad Street

Aug. 17 – business in the 500 block Broad Street

Aug. 18 – business in the 500 block of McIntyre Street

Aug. 19 – business in the 2400 block of Dewdney Avenue

In a news release, police said a potential suspect was identified and a 23-year-old man was arrested on Aug. 20.

RPS said the suspect is also allegedly connected to three recent break-and-enters and a vehicle theft.

The suspect was charged with nine counts of robbery, assault with a weapon and a number of other related charges. He made his first court appearance Monday morning.