Regina man facing 48 charges related to identity theft, forgery: police

A total of 48 charges mostly related to identity theft and fraud have been laid against a 39-year-old Regina man after an investigation led by the Regina Police Service (RPS) financial crimes unit, a news release said.

RPS said the suspect attended multiple financial institutions around the province including in Regina, Moose Jaw and Saskatoon where he opened fraudulent bank accounts under different identities.

The accused then allegedly deposited fraudulent cheques into the accounts and subsequently withdrew large amounts of money, according to RPS.

RPS said the suspect was arrested on Oct. 4 at a bank on the 4000 block of Albert Street where he was allegedly trying to fraudulently open an account.

During the arrest, RPS said the man was in possession of multiple fraudulent identity documents.

A search of a vehicle related to the suspect also revealed stolen mail from numerous victims, identification documents, stolen cheques, as well as a firearm and ammunition.

Police said the accused is also a suspect in two break and enters in August where mail boxes were pried open and personal mail was stolen.

The break-ins occurred at apartment complexes on Davidson Crescent and Munroe Crescent.

The accused is facing charges including nine counts of identity theft, seven counts of forgery and four counts of identity fraud.

RPS said the suspect made his second court appearance on Oct. 17.