Regina man facing aggravated assault charges
One man is in hospital and another is facing aggravated assault charges following an incident in Regina on Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to a business in the 2100 block of Scarth St. around 4:05 p.m. for a report of a man trying to break into a business with bolt cutters, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
When a security employee approached the suspect, the suspect allegedly swung the bolt cutters at the employee’s legs then left the scene.
The employee, a 60-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.
A 32-year-old Regina man was identified through security footage. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, attempted break and enter, resisting arrest, and possession of break-in instruments.
The accused made his first court appearance in Provincial Court on Monday.
