iHeartRadio

Regina man facing attempted murder charges

A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.

A Regina man is facing attempted murder charges after an incident on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Park St. for a report of an injured man in the street, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police found the 55-year-old man had serious injuries who was taken to hospital by EMS.

Caje Laliberte, 32, is charged with attempted murder and will make his appearance in Provincial Court on Monday.

12