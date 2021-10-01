Regina man facing attempted murder charges after hit and run
A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after three people were injured in a hit and run incident on Wednesday.
According to Regina police, officers were sent to the intersection of Victoria and Arcola Avenue just before noon after three people were hit by a vehicle that was allegedly stolen.
Police said a driver was struck by the stolen vehicle when he got out of his car after being hit from behind. Two other vehicles stopped and the occupants got out to help the victim. They were then both hit by the stolen vehicle, which fled.
Officers later arrested the suspect. He is facing three charges of attempted murder, along with dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and failure to comply charges. He appeared in court Thursday.
Regina police said the initial victim is in critical condition and the other two victims have non-life threatening injuries.
