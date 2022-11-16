Regina man facing charges after shotgun found in stolen vehicle
A Regina man is facing several charges after police found a shotgun in a stolen vehicle.
Officers were called to an alley in the 1600 block of Toronto Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle Monday around 10:26 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Police said a man was passed out in the driver’s seat and a sawed-off shotgun was on the passenger seat.
Officers took the man into custody and recovered the gun. RPS said the vehicle was stolen from the 1800 block of Rae Street sometime between Nov. 11 and 13.
A 26-year-old Regina man is facing several charges in connection to the incident including possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.
The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday.
