Regina man facing charges after two alleged attacks: RPS
A 41-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting two people in downtown Regina on Monday.
According to the Regina Police Service, officers were sent to the 2000 block of Osler Street just after 3 p.m. for a report of an assault with a weapon.
Police said a man with a knife had allegedly lunged at a 63-year-old man, who managed to move to avoid being hurt. As officers were getting a description of the suspect from the victim, a call came in about a confrontation at City Hall.
Five minutes after the initial incident, a man entered City Hall and refused to leave when asked. Police said the man allegedly assaulted an employee before fleeing.
The same suspect was described in both incidents. A 41-year-old man was located by officers in the 1800 block of Halifax Street.
The man is facing assault and weapons charges. He made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.
