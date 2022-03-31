Regina man facing numerous charges after guns, drugs seized from garage
A man is facing a list of charges after guns and drugs were seized from a Regina garage, according to police.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) said it conducted a months-long investigation into drug trafficking and possession of stolen property. Police identified a suspect and obtained a search warrant for a rented garage in the 2700 block of Atkinson Street and the suspect’s vehicle.
On March 27, police said the suspect was arrested for driving while prohibited.
Inside the garage, officers discovered three guns, ammunition, an air gun pistol, a stolen motorcycle, various pieces of identification not belonging to the suspect, drugs and other common drug trafficking items.
As a result, the 32-year-old man is facing 11 charges, including possession of firearms contrary to prohibition, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Monday morning.
