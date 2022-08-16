Regina man facing several charges after alleged bear spray assault on police officers

A Regina man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting police officers with bear spray early on Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) spotted three men walking along Saskatchewan Drive at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. One of the men was carrying a baseball bat according to a news release.

When officers stopped to speak to the men, police noticed one of the men was carrying an open can of beer.

The man holding the open alcohol gave a false name to police when asked to identify himself, RPS said.

When police confronted the man, he allegedly sprayed the officers with a can of bear spray he pulled from his waistband.

The man was arrested shortly after the incident.

A 31-year-old Regina man is facing multiple charges including carrying a concealed weapon, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and identity fraud.

The accused made his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Tuesday.