Regina man facing several charges after police close roads near school for investigation

A Regina man is facing 14 charges after police closed the area around an elementary school to investigate a stolen vehicle on Monday.

Officers who were conducting an investigation into a stolen vehicle deployed a spike belt around 11:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Rink Avenue, according to a release from Regina Police Service (RPS).

The driver did not exit the vehicle, so additional patrol units and school resource officers set up a perimeter in the area.

WH Ford elementary school was notified of police activity in the area and the road was closed to pedestrians and traffic.

Members of the SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene. The suspect vehicle began driving again, then hit a police vehicle that was holding the perimeter, police said.

The vehicle continued down driving down Rink Avenue and across McCarthy Boulevard, then lost control and stopped at the 200 block of Rink Avenue. The man left the vehicle on foot, and SWAT deployed a "less-lethal impact munition," police said.

Police took the suspect into custody at 11:50 a.m., and there was no threat to public safety, according to RPS.

A 32-year-old Regina man is facing 14 charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, flight from a peace officer, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, failure to stop after an accident, and impaired operation of a conveyance.

He will make his first appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday morning.