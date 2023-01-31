Regina man facing weapons and drug charges after stolen vehicle incident: police

A stolen vehicle investigation led to weapons and drug related charges for a 51-year-old man, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

According to RPS, on Jan. 30 officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen being driven in the area of 13th Avenue and King Street.

A man and woman, who was later determined not to be involved, were both arrested and placed into custody, RPS said.

After searching the vehicle RPS found an improvised firearm, knives and substances believed to be illicit drugs.

The 51-year-old man from Regina was charged with possession of a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking along with failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on these charges on Tuesday.